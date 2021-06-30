The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh addresses rumours of her QUITTING the show

People are eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show to return to television. Recently, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek confirmed the return of the show on television. Krushna had shared a selfie from their first creative meeting while Bharti Singh in an interview with Pinkvilla had confirmed the return of the show. Bharti Singh said it was a get-together at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil Sharma, and she were there. She said that they came together after a long time and hence she put an Instagram story. Bharti Singh was asked when the show would return, and she said they had gone to ask the same thing to Kapil Sharma. Also Read - With the Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra tying the knot, here's a list of everyone's partners from Kapil Sharma to Krushna Abhishek

Archana Puran Singh who is a special judge on the show was said to be quitting the show. However, she has now denied these rumours. In an interview with Etimes, Archana Puran Singh said, "I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours." She also said that she enjoys the humour and watch actors perform on stage and that it is entertaining. She is thankful to Kapil Sharma for choosing her to be a part of the show. She is now looking forward to another season.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh was asked when the show would return, and she said they had gone to ask the same thing to Kapil Sharma. She said, "We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn't much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon)."