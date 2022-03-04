The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh calls Kapil dacoit for looting the channel; here's how he reacts

and Archana Puran Singh share a great bond over the eyes now. The comedian often takes a funny dig at Archana as she is a part of the show, while Archana too never leaves a chance to mock him. At this time the former actress was seen calling Kapil a dacoit for looting the Sony channel over the years now. Kapil Sharma is reportedly the highest paid in the show and his salary often becomes the topic of a joke in the show. Archana was recently seen taking a dig at Kapil's salary. In the coming episode you will see along with , Tiger Shroff and , where Kapil joked and said, " Kabhi Kabhi hum bachpan main alag alag cheezein sochte hain na jaise maine dekhi aur mujhe laga main bada hoke daaku banunga (We get weird thoughts while growing up, like as a child, after watching Sholay, I thought of becoming a dacoit)." Aradhana immediately responded to him saying, " Daaku hi bana hai tu, Sony ko loot raha hai, daaku hi hai tu (You have actually become a dacoit, you’ve been looting Sony, you are a dacoit).” Putting the ball back in her court, Kapil replied to her, “Main hi loot raha hoon na Sony ko? Aap toh lunch ke upar aati hain (Am I the only one looting Sony? You come here only for lunch).". Watch the hilarious video right here. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Palash Sen, Shaan and KK jamming with Kapil will make every 90s kid nostalgic [VIDEO]

While on a serious note, Kapil Sharma has come a long way and today he is one the richest person in the dinner. The comedian owns a lavish house in Mumbai. He owns a lavish car and luxurious vanity van. Today Kapil is in happy PHS se right, he s married to Ginni, and he's a happy father of two kids.