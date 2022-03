The Show is among to top shows of Indian Television currently. While the comedian is famous, so are the other cast members. Navjot Singh Sidhu was an intergral part of the show for a long time. He was the one who sat on the chair and laughed his lungs out on Kapil's jokes. As he exited the show for his political career, Archana Puran Singh replaced him. But now that Navjot Singh Sidhu has reportedly lost election in Punjab, netizens are churning out memes on Archana Puran Singh and stating that she will be now worried about her seat on the show. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian BREAKS SILENCE on accusations made by The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri; says, 'never believe in one sided story'

Sidhu looses from Amritsar seat

Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh:-#Congress pic.twitter.com/gsksbkj8lj — Sandeep Yadav (@mai_sandeep_hun) March 10, 2022

After hearing that Siddhu loses election

*Le Archana puran singh#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Cqvt2xQdSB — ZubairHayaat (@HayaatZubair) March 10, 2022

Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm — Dark Sparrow (@DarkSparrow56) March 10, 2022

Now Actor Archana Puran Singh Job is in Danger Thank You #Bhagwantmann pic.twitter.com/HtOC0GYwl7 — Andolanjeevi & Entrepreneur Parag #Mission2022 (@ParagPatelPower) March 10, 2022

Archana Puran Singh needs to pack up, Sidhu will be back ? @apshaha #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Ta1DFan1EL — Desi ?? (@pockingliberals) March 10, 2022

Mereko to aise dhak dhak horela hai - Archana Puran Singh pic.twitter.com/VqEHgvdDyg — आयुष ?? (@AyushJain_IND) March 10, 2022

Archana Puran Singh is not happy with the people of Punjab as Sidhu loses in his seat in Punjab ? #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/D5P5L4Noe0 — ???️?? راکیش سنگھ#?? (@iam_rakeshsingh) March 10, 2022

We wonder what is Archana Puran Singh's reaction to this. Watch this space for more updates.