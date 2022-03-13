The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh on REACTS on getting trolled with memes; says, 'What I am surprised about is...'

Recently, Archana Puran Singh got trolled with memes when Navjot Singh Sidhu lost the Punjab elections. Archana who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show has reacted to the memes are that surfaced about her on social media.