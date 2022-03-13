A couple of days ago, Archana Puran Singh got trolled online with memes. However, she wasn't connected to the reason for getting trolled. It so happened that Navjot Singh Sidhu who left The Kapil Sharma Show and joined politics lost the recent elections in Punjab. And trolls spun it in a way that said that Archana Puran Singh might be fearing for her job now. Well, Sidhu losing elections haven't really got anything but y'all know the trolls. And now Archana has reacted to the same. The actress found it very strange. Archana said that though she is not affected by all the trolling that happens, it is surprising to see how people still associate Sidhu with the show. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen marriage in trouble, Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood trolled for tweets on spilt , Nakuul Mehta defends low TRP of Bade Acche Lagta Hain 2 and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

In an interview with ETimes, Archana Puran Singh reacted to the memes that surfaced. She said, "What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I'm doing on the show." The actress elaborated that she never took part in politics and hence, she finds people linking Navjot to her job which she has been doing diligently quite strange. The actress is also amused with people's thinking that she has not other work in life. Also Read - The Kashmir Files full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites for free download

Adding to it, Archana said that people on social media behave as though she would get jobless if Sidhu comes back on the show. Archana also added that if ever Navjot Singh Sidhu decides to come back or if the makers and the channel decide to bring him back on the show, she would be happy to move on to other projects. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: After the alleged tiff, now Akshay Kumar embarrasses Kapil Sharma

Archana Puran Singh joined Kapil Sharma's TV show in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu.