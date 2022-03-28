The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh reveals what she will be doing when the show will be off air [EXCLUSIVE]

The show is going to be off-air temporarily and indeed this news is leaving their fans disappointed. But we are damn sure that the makers will be back with a bang and fans might get to see Kapil Sharma's 2.0 version as he is working on his fitness right now. Talking about why the show is going off. The report in Indian Express states, " Kapil has a month-long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break." The earlier eh show was temporarily off the air when Kapil's wife Ginni was expecting their second child. Kapil himself had confirmed this on Twitter when one of his fans asked when will he be back with the show, " Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby". Kapil was back in June 2021 with his show.

While Kapil will be enjoying his holiday with his family, Archana Puran Singh will be working on a few projects. Yes! Bollywoodlife exclusively spoke to Archana about her plans on what she will do as the show is temporarily off the air. To which she replied, "I'm considering a couple of films in this gap. But projects are in discussion stage....so can't give details." Well, surely her fans definitely can't contain their excitement to watch her in a new avatar. Archana has been associated with the however since Navjot Sing Sidhu's exit and since then she has been a prominent part of TKSS and one cannot imagine the show without air. While there were rumours that Archana might leave the show due to the constant trolling on replacing Sidhu, however speaking to Bollywoodlife she had called these reports baseless and assured that she s very much part of the show.