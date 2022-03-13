Archana Puran Singh who take all the jokes on her with utmost grace and dignity seems to be not very happy with the memes related to her after Navjot Singh Sidhu's loss in elections that were held in Punjab. Ever since Navjot lost the elections, there have been memes following on the internet related to him returning on and Archana being jobless again. We have often seen Kapil joking about Archana capturing the judge's chair and will not leave it at any cost, while Archana too gives a big laugh over it. However this time in interaction with the media, Archana reacted to the memes calling it strange, " I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I'm doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn't that strange". Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kashmir Files not given promotion opportunity draws flak; angry fans call for boycott

Further adding he said," But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life. If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project", And ever since Archana spoke about moving on from the show and doing other projects as well, there are rumours this she might quit the show, to which Bollywoodlife got in touch with the former actress, she said, "These are baseless reports". Archana indeed is a very much part of the show and we are sure she will yet again takes these jokes on her with a BIG laugh!