The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh CONFIRMS the return of the show; says, 'It should mostly begin in July or August'

People are eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show to return to television. Yesterday, Krushna Abhishek took to social media to announce the show's return. He posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and revealed that they had their first creative meeting. Krushna Abhishekh wrote, "Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda" This post made everyone go crazy. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is returning. Bharti Singh said it was a get-together at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil Sharma, and she were there. She said that they came together after a long time and hence she put an Instagram story.

Bharti Singh was asked when the show would return, and she said they had gone to ask the same thing to Kapil Sharma. She said, "We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn't much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon)." Kiku Sharda was also asked about the same.

He said they had just met to discuss how they come back and what content they should have this time. He also shared that the exact return date is not fixed as yet, and obviously the channel will also make an official announcement when the exact date is locked.