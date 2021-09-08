, who is currently seen on , has stunned everyone with her amazing weight loss journey. The comedian has lost 15 kilos in 10 months and her efforts are pretty visible. Also Read - Kapil Sharma offers to pose shirtless for Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh calls her 'Chugli Chachi' – watch video

Revealing how she has gone from weighing 91 kgs to 76 kgs, Bharti said that she would avoid eating anything after 7 pm and till 12 pm the next day. But it wasn't a cakewalk. "Initially, in the first 10-15 days, I faced a lot of problems. I would wake up in the middle of the night and eat Maggi or leftover vegetables from dinner. But slowly these things normalised," she told NDTV Food.

She further added, "I did not adopt any diet, I just fasted for 15-16 hours and eat homemade food like Paranthas, chai, eggs, sabzi, Kadhi-Chawal etc. I am from a Punjabi family and Paranthe hamari shaan hain. I never eat any fancy foods, and never eat post-7pm no matter what. In fact, my body has stopped accepting food at the wrong hours."

Bharti said that she feels healthy and fit, feels lighter and does not get breathless easily. She added that her weight loss journey has also helped in controlling her diabetes and asthma conditions. She credited the lockdown to push herself to love her body more.

She began her career from comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Season 4. She was famous for her character named Lalli. She later went on to appear in various seasons of comedy circus. Many might not know that she has also been nationally ranked in pistol shooting and archery.

In 2017, Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa after being in a relationship for seven years. In 2018, the comedian had said that she was planning to have a baby in 2019. For some reason, that didn’t happen.