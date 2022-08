The new season of is going to go on air from September 10, 2022. This time, we will see a number of new actors on the superhit comedy show. Krushna Abhishek is not going to be a part of it as there are alleged payment issues. Kapil Sharma had been on a break to work on his movie with . He has finished the shoot now. Plus, he did a huge tour of North America with shows in Canada and American cities. He also focused a lot on his health and is looking trimmer and fitter than before. Also Read - Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's brother rubbishes reports about taking him off ventilator; shares actor is stable

The new video is out, and we can see in the same. The actress is known for her stint in . Fans have liked her chemistry with Rohit Suchanti. The two were also said to be dating for a while. Plus, there was her ugly split with beau, .

The show has some new faces like Gaurav Dubey and Siddharth. Kapil Sharma has hiked his fee for the new season of the show. He is apparently charging Rs 50 lakh per episode. His earlier fee was Rs 20 lakh. His movie with Nandita Das also stars . On The Kapil Sharma Show we will see old regulars like Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and . Talking about the movie, it is the role of a man who is a food delivery guy. The humour is meant for the common man. Kapil Sharma's Netflix show has also got immense love.