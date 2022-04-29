and his family are currently the happiest in tinsel town. and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first baby and Kapoors can't keep calm. Anil Kapoor especially is on the moon as he is going to become a grandfather. The actor recently appeared on and of course, the comedian asked him about his views on becoming a 'nanu'. Kapil asked him if he feels old now as he is going to enter the grandfather phase. Anil Kapoor's response will leave you in splits. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jannat Zubair-Faisal Shaikh in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 re-enters top 5 on TRP chart and more

The actor was on the show to promote his film Thar which also stars . So Kapil Sharma asked him "Ab aapne suni ki aap nana banne wale hain, to aapne apne aap ko thoda bada mehsoor kia ya 5 saal aur chhote ho gaye aap." Over this Anil Kapoor compared himself to the comedian. He stated that Kapil considers himself to be single outside the house, so he is going to be a 'nanu' only when at home. "Aise tu ghar mein shadishuda hai, bahar to tu kuwara hi ghoomta hai, to main bhi ghar me nana hu, bahar main," Anil Kapoor said. Lol. Watch the video below:

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had expressed excitement over becoming a grandparent in his birthday post for his wife Sunita. He had written, "Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day… This year, as we step into new roles as grand parents, I can't wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita."