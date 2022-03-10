has become one of the most important promotional platforms for Bollywood stars. Ahead of any big release, we have Bollywood celebrities making it to Kapil Sharma's show. However, recently, filmmaker made a shocking claim. When asked why did he not promote his critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show, the filmmaker stated that the makers of the show refused to invite them since there was no big commercial cast involved. It turned into a big controversy with many asking to boycott Kapil Sharma's show. Now the comedian has reacted to the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak being skinny-shamed, Akshay Kumar clears air around tiff with Kapil Sharma and more

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for CATEGORY NAME below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ali Asgar FINALLY reveals why he bid adieu to the show

On Twitter, Kapil responded to one of the post regarding the same. He stated that there is no truth in the story that he refused to promote The Kashmir Files and he also adviced netizens to not believe in one sided story. In Hindi he wrote, "Yeh saach nah hai Rathod Sahab. Aapne pucha isliye bata diya, baaki jinhone saach man hi liya hai unko explanation dene ka kya fayda. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world. dhanyawaad." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Bachchhan Paandey star Akshay Kumar FINALLY clears the air on his 'tiff' with Kapil Sharma

यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब ? आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world ? dhanyawaad ? https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

In one of his tweets related to The Kapil Sharma show, Vivek Agnihotri had written, "I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producer’s choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank."