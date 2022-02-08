is a regular on . Whenever the actor appears on the comedy show, it is given that the episode is going to be a laugh riot. However, recently, there were reports suggesting that Akshay Kumar was upset with Kapil Sharma and hence decided to not promote Bachchan Pandey on his show. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar had requested the team to not air a clip where a joke was cracked on his meeting with PM Narendra Modi. However, the clip got leaked and that left Akshay Kumar upset. Now, Kapil Sharma has broken his silence on the same. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff promise double action, double dhamaka in their Christmas 2023 bonanza – watch video

On Twitter, Kapil Sharma confirmed that there was some miss communication between the two and now everything is sorted. He even called Akshay Kumar his big brother and affirmed that they will be shooting soon for Bachchan Pandey's promotional episode. Kapil Sharma wrote, "Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me. thank you." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me ?thank you ? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

Well, it seems bygones are bygones for Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar now and we shall soon have another episode that will leave us laughing hard. Meanwhile, Bachchan Pandey is all set to release in the month of March. Also Read - Badhaai Do, Bachchan Pandey, KGF 2, Beast and 5 more Bollywood and South biggies that have booked 2022 holiday weekends