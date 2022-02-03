The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian calls Gulshan Grover 'drunkard', 'Gunda', 'Badmaash'; here's how he reacted [VIDEO]

In the upcoming episode of , we will see the casts of Rocket Boys and Your Honor gracing the sets. It will be a laughter riot yet again with multiple celebrities joining Kapil Sharma on his comedy TV show. The cast of Your Honor, that is, , , Mahie Gill, Mita Vashisht will be seen promoting You Honor on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. And Kapil, who is the host, will be seen taking a dig at his guests as usual. Also Read - Kapil Sharma shares first birthday shoot of his son Trishaan; daughter Anayra, wife Ginni Chatrath and mom join in – view pics

He will be talking about how Mahie Gill's on-screen characters are always attracted to Sharabi, Gunda or Badmaash. He adds that this time, she is going to be seen with Gulshan Grover. The veteran actor questions him whether he is directly/indirectly calling him 'Sharabi, 'Gunda' and 'Badmash. Kapil laughs it off and Archana joins him too. Check out the video below:

We will also see Kiku Sharda's Vakeel Sahab will also take a dig at Gulshan Grover's dialogues. The most famous one being 'Ganna Choos Ke'. We will see the cast of Your Honor also playing the game of Chinese Whisper. It's going to be a laugh riot as each cast member will guess the sentence differently.

Talking about Your Honor, the web series is an adaptation of the Israeli series Kvodo. Your Honor follows the story follows a judge who lets go of his moralities, relationships and goes on to undermine ethics in order to save his son.

The cast of Rocket Boys, which includes, Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, , Ranjit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharjee will make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek will be seen taking a dig at Jim because of his name. Kapil Sharma will take a jibe at Ranjit Kapur's on-screen characters. He has played the role of Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi until now. And he will be seen playing the role of Jawaharlal Nehru in Rocket Boys.