The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedy show to not return to TV as comedian plans to go big on OTT? [Exclusive]

The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air for a while now. Kapil Sharma and his troop - Chanda Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Kiki Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and others - are going to tour in the USA and Canada, next. And then The Kapil Sharma Show will go on a break. So, for a while fans would terribly miss The Kapil Sharma Show every weekend. But after the break, will Kapil and his gang return to the TV show on the TV sets? Also Read - Stranger Things season 4: Darker plot, scarier setting, more super powers; here's what all to expect in the new season

The Kapil Sharma Show to not return?

A well-placed source said that Kapil Sharma is going all out on the OTT comedy. The comedian and actor want to explore the web world in the genre of comedy. There's a buzz that Kapil might not return to TV. Yes, you read that right. However, nothing has been confirmed. It is being said that Kapil is eager to explore the OTT world and not restrict himself to just one show. Hence, he may want to explore his options on OTT even in the comedy genre. Kapil's TV show might shift to Sony's OTT platform. Kapil has good relations with the channel. Or who knows he might even make a new show with the channel. Also Read - Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself the most courageous actor in the industry; here's why [Exclusive]

Popularity of TKSS

Kapil enjoys a massive fan following on TV. His show is loved and watched by masses all across the world. However, of late the show has been courting a lot of controversies. Kapil has always entertained the masses with his show. Not just that, even his gang, Krushna, Sumona, Kiku and others enjoy massive online popularity. The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show began in August last year. Also Read - Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh attend the party sans Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone [View Pics]

Upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Meanwhile, in the upcoming weekend, we will see and promoting their movie Prithviraj on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil is seen taking a dig at Akshay for romancing actresses younger than him over the last couple of decades in the industry.