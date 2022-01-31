We all know that 's all-time favourite heroine is none other than . He goes speechless every time she visits . After a long time, Deepika along with Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and their team members graced the show to promote their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. So, it was quite predictable that Kapil will surely struggle to find words while interacting with his favourite Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Before Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan; THESE onscreen jodis set screens on fire with love making scenes on OTT

In the latest promo of the comedy show, Kapil was seen praising Deepika for the kind of movies she has done by exploring different genres. Ceasing the opportunity, Kapil asked her if she would like to a comedy film, indirectly hinting at himself. Deepika smiled back at him and said she would love to share screen space with the ace comedian who would also direct her. "Agar aap produce karna chahe toh aap produce bhi kar sakte hai (You can also produce the film if you want to)," Deepika said. To which, Kapil replied, "Deepika ke liye toh main dobara…saari daulat lelo aap, laga do (For Deepika I will..take all my money, put it all in the film)." His answer left everyone in splits. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan won’t host the next season? The Tiger 3 actor keeps THIS condition

Later, Kapil was seen getting nervous on stage while interacting with the actress. He told Deepika that he has smitten so much by her charm that he has forgotten the questions he was supposed to ask her. Deepika didn't leave the chance to tease him and asked, "Kya hua Kapil? Script bhul gaye?" Kapil also sang a song Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna for Deepika who also joined him and gave each other a warm hug. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Is Deepika Padukone's cryptic post a befitting reply to Freddy Birdy who targeted her tiny clothes?

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On her 36th birthday, Deepika Padukone treated her fans with the posters of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, directed by . The trailer of the film was recently released online and it managed to strike the chord with the audience. The movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. It also stars and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.