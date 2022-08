Show is one of the most loved comedy TV shows in the country. Kapil Sharma took a break from the show due to their overseas tour. And now, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with a new season. Kapil and his troop will be back. However, this time along with a few old cast members, there will be some new artists featuring as well. Recently, reports of Krushna Abhishek to joining the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show surfaced. And now, there's an update on why Krushna might not be a part of Kapil's show this season. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Dayaben, makers find Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta's replacement in THIS actor?

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna not a part of the show?

Krushna Abhishek is known to play Sapna alongside various other characters in The Kapil Sharma Show. He has entertained fans with his characters a lot. But the actor and comedian won't be returning. And a report in Pinkvilla stated Krushna saying that he is not doing the show due to "Agreement Issues". So, is Krushna's fallout or the alleged tiff with Kapil Sharma the reason why he is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show? Well, a report in a daily said that since Kapil is not the producer of the show, the rumours of his tiff with Krushna being the reason for the latter opting out are baseless. Krushna has not left the show due to creative differences and both he and Kapil have immense love and respect for each other, said the report.

Why is Krushna Abhishek not doing The Kapil Sharma Show?

Now, a report in another media portal has surfaced revealing the reason behind Krushna's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. ETimes states that the makers and Krushna are working on their differences. They quoted a source saying that one of the major concerns was the fees. And the salary is the reason why Krushna opted out. However, the makers and Krushna are trying to sort out the issue, states the report.

Meanwhile, the source adds that Kapil Sharma alongside Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar are soon going to fly to Australia for a show. Let's hope Krushna and the makers iron out their differences soon.