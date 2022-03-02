The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-loved TV shows in the country. Kapil Sharma and his troop of comedians and comediennes along with the celebrity guests never fail to entertain the audiences ever. However, some of the old cast members of Kapil's troops may not be a part of the show anymore. aka Bua, Ali Asgar aka Dadi, aka Gutthi are not a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and each has a different reason for the same. Talking about Upasana Singh who played the 22year-old gorgeous Bua in Comedy Nights With Kapil, the actress did not return to Kapil's show when it switched channels. It was alleged that there was a rift between them because of which Upasana did not return. However, recently, the actress spilt the truth. Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: This comedian from The Kapil Sharma Show to be a part of Salman Khan's film? Read Deets

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best TV Show below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ravi Kishan reacts on being called ‘Bhojpuri ka Baahubali’ – watch video

Upasana Singh revealed that her contract with the channel was the reason she couldn't join Kapil when he started his new show. "When I was playing Bua, it was fun working with Kapil. Later, he started his own show and moved to another channel. I could not move to another channel because I had signed a contract and had to continue working for the channel. There was no rift with Kapil but people thought I wasn't happy working with him," Upasana said, reported TellyChakkar.com. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sajid Nadiadwala REVEALS a film with Kapil Sharma is on the cards – Read Deets

When asked if she was ready to work with Kapil again, the actress affirmed but with a condition. Upsana said that she didn't want to work with Kapil for just a couple of minutes and wants to essay a good character. "I did a few episodes with Kapil but then I realised I wanted to do something creatively satisfying than just be a part of his show for a few minutes. Kapil and I are on good terms and we regularly communicate with each other. I am hoping that he will someday write a role for me because that will justify my talent and creatively satisfy me as an actor," Upasana said before signing off.

Would you like to see Upsana Singh back on the Kapil's show again?