Ever since Navjot Singh Sidhu lost the Punjab elections there have been memes floating on the internet related to Archana Puran Singh that the former actress will be jobless once again as the former cricketer will be back to claim his place in The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana who often takes the joke on her this time isn't very happy with the jokes on her and talking about the same with ETimes she said, she finds these memes strange, " I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I'm doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn't that strange". She further added, " But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life. If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project". While Archana spoke about moving out from the show, speculations were there she might and Navjot Singh Sidhu will replace her, reacting to these rumours Archana in an exclusive chat with Bollywoodlife said, "These are baseless reports". Archana cleared the air of her not leaving the show.

Well, while we wonder if Navjot will ever come back in the show, tell us what's your thought on the same. Do you want Navjot Singh Sidhu be back on his seat or no? Don't forget to cats your vote on the same.