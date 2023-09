Popular film and television actor and comedian Kiku Sharda has made a shocking revelation in his latest Instagram post. The Kapil Sharma Show actor has lost both his parents in the last two months. Yes, that's quite a shock and a tragedy. Kiku Sharda shared a picture of his parents on the photo-sharing app and made the heartbreaking revelation. He has addressed the letter to his Maa and Papa and is expressing his sentiments on the void they left in his life. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: This Bigg Boss 12 contestant is the new entrant [Watch Video]

Kiku Sharda made a heartbreaking announcement about losing his mother and father. He first addressed the post to his mother. Kiku grieved her demise and questioned her who would now give feedback to him about his performances. He asks her who will now be happy or sad in his successes and setbacks. He asks her who will call him and tell him about the newest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati and what Amitabh Bachchan did in the latest episode. He tells her that he wanted to hear so much from and tell her so many things. But, it is not possible.

Kiku Sharda next addressed the letter to his father. He talks about seeing his father as a strong man who would see light even in darkness. He recalls his father being a confident man who would enjoy his life to the fullest. The Kapil Sharma Show comedian reveals, his father had so many plans for his children and his grandchildren. Kiku describes his father as 'positivity', adding that for him his family matter the most. He expresses sadness as he wants to learn more from him. Kiku Sharda tells his parents, in the letter that they both left quite early. He expresses he could have talked to them a bit more. The actor reveals they promised to be with each other forever and now, they are. "Miss you maa and pa," he ends the note.

Have a look at Kiku Sharda's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda)

Watch this Kapil Sharma video here:

Kiku Sharda has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show. He will be seen in Welcome 3, that is, Welcome to the Jungle which has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar Raveena Tandon , Sanjay Dutt and many more celebs.