The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra got married to Dr. Sanket Bhosale in 2021. Recently in October, the couple announced pregnancy leaving everyone surprised. They shared their maternity photoshoot pictures on social media. They also had a cute baby shower ceremony and now, they have finally shared the happy news. Yes, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have welcomed their first child and it is a baby girl. Sanket Bhosale is a doctor himself and he shared a video of his wife, Sugandha and their baby girl. He happily shared the news of him becoming a father. New mom Sugandha looked a bit tired in the video but her smile said it all. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kapil Sharma blasts airline for lying about delayed take-off; shares ordeal of elderly passengers

Sanket Bhosale announces the good news

Sharing the cute video, Sanket Bhosale wrote, "The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL Please keep showering your Love and Blessings." As soon as he shared the video, their friends from the industry shower love. Sunil Grover wrote, "Congratulations yo mumma and papa!!!!! God bless the baby!" Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show star Sugandha Mishra and husband Sanket Bhosale announce pregnancy; comedian flaunts baby bump in adorable pictures

Celebrities congratulate the new parents

Bharti Singh wrote, "congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl jai mata di." Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz wrote, "I’m so happy for you guys. You both entertain everyone and spread so much happiness, now god has showered you with the biggest blessing. Loads of love and good wishes." Also Read - TMKOC star Shailesh Lodha opens up on why he criticised The Kapil Sharma Show; says 'I disagree with...'

Hiten Tejwani also commented on the video. He wrote, "Congratulations guys ..god bless you and the little angel." Karan V Grover also showered love on the couple and the baby. He wrote, "Congratulations Dr sanket and Sugandha.. may the family forever stay blessed."

Sugandha and Sanket have been dating each other for a long time before they got married. They worked together in Comedy Classes and were last seen together on-screen in Sunil Grover's Gangs of Filmistaan.