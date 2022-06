The Kapil Sharma Show: Fans surprised to see chaiwala Chandan Prabhakar in Gucci joggers; say, 'Aag Lag Rahe Ho'

and members of are now touring in the US and Canada. It is quite a long tour. There were rumours of the show going off air for a while but it looks like Kapil Sharma has shot many episodes in advance. The show has a huge fans abroad in the Indian diaspora and is selling to packed houses. The team of The Kapil Sharma Show has posed for a group photo and people were rather surprised to see something. Well, Chandan Prabhakar who plays the chaiwala on the show can be seen in Gucci joggers. Many fans said that he looked unrecognizable. In the past, we have seen Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek don a lot of labels like Dior, Gucci, Balenciaga and so on. Take a look at the pic below.... Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: As Shakti Arora gets set to romance Shraddha Arya; here's a look at his best onscreen pairings from Radhika Madan to Drashti Dhami

Fans were amazed to see Chandan in new look. A person commented, "Chandan ne sach me Gucci pehna hua h ya maine koi sasta Nasha kiya hua h I don't knw kuch smjh nah aara Kapil bhai...lekin aj main ye maan gya k #CHAI WALA kch bhi kr skta kisi bhi field me (Is Chandan really wearing Gucci or I am intoxicated. I cannot understand Kapil bro but now I know that even a tea seller can do anything in the field of comedy). Others praised Chandan Prabhakar saying that he looked very dope. The price of the Gucci tracksuit is above USD 1,000 on Farfetch.

Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar have been friends since ages. He did not leave him after the infamous flight controversy that caused a dent to Kapil Sharma's illustrious career. The comedian recovered aided by his wife and mother. The bond between the two friends is inseparable and heartwarming.