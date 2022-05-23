There's no secret that has been romancing young actresses on screen for a long time now. At 54, the actor is paired opposite 25-year-old debutante and former Miss World in his upcoming film Prithviraj. He recently visited to promote his film and Kapil Sharma couldn't resist himself from taking potshots at Akshay for romancing young actresses, from to Manushi Chhillar, on screen. Also Read - Major: Adivi Sesh starrer to have previews much before its official release; will this affect Prithviraj and Vikram?

A video clip shared on Reddit shows Kapil talking to Akshay about how he has seen him romance actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when he was in school. He then saw Akshay romancing and when he was in college. In recent times, he has seen Akshay romancing actresses such as , and now Manushi, who are nearly half his age.

Taking a dig at Akshay, Kapil said, "Hum to bas inki heroines ke interview karne ke liye paida huye hain (We are born to just interview his heroines)." The clip garnered several reactions from Reddit users, who were of the opinion that it is not the actors but the audience is to be blamed, since they want and love to see such pairings on screen.

"Nobody has stopped old actresses to star opposite young guys. It’s just that producers feel that it won’t be financially viable. Blame the audience, not the actors," said one user while another one wrote, "Actors need pull to bring audiences to theatres. Only those who have it are cast."

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is going to go off-air for a short period of time as the entire cast have left for their tour abroad. The show will be replaced by India's Laughter Champion, which will be judged by Archana Puran Singh and .