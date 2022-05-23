The Kapil Sharma Show: From Madhuri Dixit to Manushi Chhillar, Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Akshay Kumar for romancing young actresses on screen

Kapil Sharma couldn't resist himself from taking potshots at the Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar on The Kapil Sharma Show for romancing young actresses, from Madhuri Dixit to Manushi Chhillar, on screen.