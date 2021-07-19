The Kapil Sharma Show: Good news for fans, promo of the new season to hit TV screens in 10-15 days - EXCLUSIVE

The Kapil Sharma Show is one programme we love to watch. Let us admit that even if we find some of the jokes repetitive, it is the typical desi show that makes our families and us ROFL. The team has started shooting for the show. Now, we hear that the wait is not going to be a long one. A source told us that the promo will go on air soon. A source EXCLUSIVELY told BollywoodLife, "Right now, everyone is shooting for the promo. The shoot might extend till tomorrow. Fans should be able to see the promo on their TV screens in the next 10-15 days." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show is back CONFIRMS comedian as he resumes shoot with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and the rest of the cast – view pic

It was Kapil Sharma who informed everyone that work has begun on the show. He posted a picture with a caption, "new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon." We could see all members of the cast like Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh. Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar were seen. All of them were dressed in black. Kapil Sharma fans cannot wait for this. We so need comedy in this lockdown phase to drive away our blues.

In February, he became a dad for the second time. Kapil Sharma was spending time with his wife Ginni Chatrath and kids Anayra and Trishaan. The comedy king too time to rejuvenate, which is kind of important in these stressful times. He has also signed a project with Netflix. We cannot wait for The Kapil Sharma Show to go on air at the earliest.