The Kapil Sharma Show is back CONFIRMS comedian as he resumes shoot with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and the rest of the cast – view pic

If you have been missing and his gang, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, , Kiku Sharda and Sudesh Lahri, here's some amazing news. Kapil and the cast and crew of have begun shooting. Yes, you read that right. The comedian-turned-actor himself shared a picture with the cast and crew of the show. All of them could be seen happily posing for a selfie and smiling brightly. Kapil Sharma captioned the post saying, "new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon." Have a dekko at his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

From Kapil Sharma's story, we understand that the cast has shot for the promo of the new season. In the story, we can see all of them decked up and walking towards the camera while What A Life plays in the background. Have a look at the snap and picture from their shoot below:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumithra (@sumithram6363)

For those not in the know, earlier this year, Kapil and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy. The comedian and actor had taken some time off to spend with his kids and wife. He had revealed the same in his AskKapil session on Twitter. When a fan had asked him as to why The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air, he had said, "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Furthermore, he had clarified saying that it was going to be a short break. "Only a small break," he had told another fan. Have a dekko at the tweets here:

Also, Kapil is soon going to make his Netflix debut as well. The actor had announced the same a couple of months ago. Anyway, we sure are excited for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. How about you?