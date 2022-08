After a small break, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to be back soon on Sony TV on 10th September 2022. Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar will be seen in the new season of the show, But, Krushna Abhishek has decided not to be a part of the show. There have been multiple reports about Krushna’s exit from the show. A report stated that all is not well between him and Kapil, and one of the reports also claimed that he decided to leave the show due to monetary issues. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's how Kartik Aaryan, Arpita Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Divya Khosla Kumar and more Bollywood and TV stars are celebrating the festival [View Pics]

However, recently, Krushna opened up about his exit and also hinted that he might make a comeback on the show. When the paparazzi asked him if he is going to miss his co-stars of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna said, "I and Kapil are going together to Australia together. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai who, I will be back again." Check out the video below…

Krushna was known for playing multiple characters on the show like Sapna, , , and others. But, his performance as Sapna always grabbed everyone's attention, and we are sure the audience is going to miss Sapna a lot and her massage jokes.

A few days ago, Kapil shared the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, and a lot of new faces are going to be introduced this season including fame . Check out the promo below…

Kapil has started shooting for the new season, and in one of the upcoming episodes, the cast of Maharani season 2 will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Kapil posted a few pictures with on Instagram. Check out the pictures here…