The Kapil Sharma Show to get postponed again due to this SHOCKING reason?

The ace-comedian of the TV industry, enjoys a huge fanbase across the country thanks to his bang on comic timing and witty sense of humour. While the show went off-air in January as Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his newborn, it was supposed to comeback in the month of July or August. But lately, we didn't saw any updates of the new season. While fans are eagerly waiting for the return of this show, the latest reports suggest that the reason behind the postponement of as the lead comedian and his team are asking for a high remuneration to comeback on the show.

It is said that the channels and producers are very considerate about the actor as they reduced their fee during the pandemic crisis. The negotiations are going and the makers are waiting to come to a mutual decision. The new season will have a fresh bunch of talent along with the regular crew members, which include, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, , , Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

Bharti Singh was recently asked about the return of the show and she told PinkVilla, "We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn't much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon)."

