appeared on the Saturday's episode of . And the comedian Kapil Sharma didn't take long to remind the Thalaivii actress of her comments on people who waste time on social media.

During the episode, Kapil played an old clip of Kangana from her 2017 visit to the comedy show to promote her film along with . She had said 'velle' people use social media.

"Mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise social media pe saare velle log hote hain jinko kuch kaam nahi hota karne ko. You don't get time to speak with the people you know. What will you say to those you don't even know. Busy people go to work, are caught up in the difficulties that their lives throw at them. Ye saare velle log Twitter, Facebook, Instagram pe rehte hai aur khud pe inhone kitne case bhi karwa liye hain (All these jobless people stay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and even got themselves caught up in legal cases)," Kangana had said while pointing towards Kapil Sharma.

After watching the clip, Kangana burst into laughter and the irony of it. As we all know that Kangana's account was banned from Twitter for her controversial tweets. Reacting to the video, Kangana said that she was right about Twitter in 2017. She said that she became 'velli' (idle) after Covid-19 lockdown and couldn't even survive for 6 months on Twitter.

"Yeh baat hai toh sach hi. Jab corona nahi tha, acchi khaasi busy thi main. Jab corona hua, aisi velli hui main (This is true though. When there was no corona, I was quite busy. When corona arrived, I became so idle),” Kangana said adding that almost 200 cases were filed against her daily.

Kangana has now joined Koo app after getting banned from Twitter. She is also active on Instagram and keeps sharing her opinions on her stories and timeline.