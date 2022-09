Kapil Sharma is known for his hilarious digs at celebrities who come to the show to promote their respective films. This time we will see Saif Ali Khan coming on the show sans Hrithik Roshan to promote Vikram Vedha. In the show, you will see Kapil taking digs at every actor including Saif. The latest promo has the comedian asking Saif if he catches 'murgis' at the Pataudi farmhouse himself. Here's why? Saif Ali Khan has been seen catching people in his recent films according to Kapil Sharma's logic, citing the examples of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and now Vikram Vedha. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's troll gets arrested, Chandan Prabhakar reveals why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Watch the video of Kapil Sharma taking a dig at Saif Ali Khan and it's related to his Nawab mansion

Saif has the perfect reply to Kapil 's dig and thus there is a reason he is known as the Nawab of Bollywood. Kapil says, " In dono Saif sir apni filmo mai sabko pakdte hue dikh rahe hai, Bunty Aur Babli Main, Bhoot Police mai nikli bhoot aur ab Vikram Vedha mai Hrithik sahab, toh sir jab aap apne farmhouse jaate hai muri khud pakadte hai ya bandhe rakhe hue hai". To which Saif replies, " Uske liye muga rakha hai maine". This answer of Saif leaves everyone burst into huge laughter". While the fans are eagerly waiting for the show, they have been questioning why is Hrithik missing from the promotion.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha have been receiving an astounding response, while Hrithik was afraid that his film might also fall on the radar of boycott, but surprisingly the fans and netizens are going gaga over the trailer and are waiting to watch Hrithik in a never seen before avatar. Hrithik and Saif play the titular role in the film and they both are magic together onscreen and have left fans might impress with their swag and style in the trailer.