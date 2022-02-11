and will be gracing the sets of The Show during the weekend. It will be a celebration of Valentine's week. The two lovebirds will set romance and couple goals and also turn goofy alongside the host, Kapil Sharma. Now, the channel dropped a promo featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's visit on TKSS. It includes a lot of goofy moments. Bipasha and Karan have been married for about 6 years (the duo married in April 2016). Archana Puran Singh took the opportunity to ask what they fight on. Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Shahid Kapoor – Kapil Sharma made these 6 celebs wait for hours

The Dill Mill Gayye actor was the first to respond saying, "Maine kuch galat kiya ho to. (If I go wrong somewhere)." Archana asks him, "Kuch galat matlab kya galat? (Like where do you go wrong?)" Karan takes a dig at himself, saying, "Main har baar alag galti karta hu. (I make new mistakes every time)." This cracks up everyone in fits of laughter. Archana asks Bipasha about her take at the same. Bipasha adds, "Nahi main jhagda nahi karti, main bass bolti hu. (No, I don't fight, I just tell him)." Check out the hilarious promo here: Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash says Karan Kundrra is insecure, Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and more Top TV News Today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also, in promo, we see Kapil talking about women loving gifts and shopping since, it's Valentine's week. Karan takes a jibe at Bipasha and her fondness for surprises. "Inko surprise gifts achhe lagte hai. To mujhe ye pehle se bata deti hai ki 'mujhe ye chahiye.'" (She loves surprise gifts so she tells him beforehand that she wants something). Everyone is left in splits after the same. Also Read - Kapil Sharma shares a pout selfie with daughter Anayra; fans shower LOVE [View Pics]

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we also see Bipasha grooving to her iconic item dance number, Beedi Jalaile.