The Kapil Sharma Show: Karan Singh Grover reveals reason for fights with Bipasha Basu; says, 'Main har baar alag galti karta hu'

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover open up on why they fight the most. Karan and Bipasha will be celebrating Valentine's Week on Kapil Sharma's TV show this weekend.