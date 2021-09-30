The ongoing feud between Krushna Abhishek and has been making headlines over the past few weeks. Their tiff grabbed all the wrong attention when Krushna chose not to perform in the episode of featuring Govinda and his wife Sunita. Their bitterness was visible all over the news when Sunita said that she will never see Krushna's face again, followed by counter digs by Kashmera Shah. And now Kiku Sharda has made his contribution by taking a royal dig at the ongoing tussle between Krushna and his Chi Chi mama Govinda. Also Read - Govinda's son Harshvardhan Ahuja to make his debut soon? Akash Gaharwar spills the beans [Exclusive]

In the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku and Krushna can be seen performing their respective characters in front of their special guest . There's no need to mention that Karisma and Govinda were one of the most popular onscreen pairs in Bollywood.

Beginning with the Raja Babu reference, Kiku addresses Karisma saying, "Karisma ji, main aapka bohot bada fan hu, kal hi main aapki Raja Babu dekh raha tha (Karisma, I am a huge fan of yours. Just yesterday, I was watching your film Raja Babu)." Kiku then went on to take a dig at Krushna-Govinda's feud saying, "Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, lekin jo Raja Babu hain woh aajkal inhe nahi dekhte (He watched Raja Babu, but the real Raja Babu doesn't speak to him these days)."

Recently, Arti Singh had shared that she also had to face the consequences of their ongoing fued. She revealed that Govinda and his family aren't talking to her either. "There’s a saying that gehun ke sath ghoon bhi pees jata hai (when bulls fight, grass gets trampled). Whatever issue that happened between them, I too have to face the consequence. Chi chi mama and his family doesn’t speak to me anymore,” Arti told The Indian Express.

Govinda's wife Sunita had recently slammed Krushna and said that she doesn’t want to see Krushna’s face ever in life. “He keeps saying, ‘Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?” she had said.

After Sunita's statement, Krushna said that he prays to Lord Ganesh that this issue should get resolved soon. “Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu. (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there’s love between us)” he had said.