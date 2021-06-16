The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda attend creative meeting confirming the show's return on TV

The Kapil Sharma Show has a massive fan following. The show went off-air due to the personal reasons of Kapil Sharma but now it will be back soon. Krushna Abhishek took to social media to announce the show’s return. He posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and revealed that they had their first creative meeting. Krushna Abhishekh wrote,"Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda" It was earlier reported that the show will soon return on the small screen with fresh bunch of talent along with the regular crew members, which include, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Reportedly, it will go on-air from the first month of July. Also Read - Karan Mehra, Pearl V Puri and more: Television actors who got arrested for SHOCKING reasons

The comedy king of small screen, Kapil Sharma had earlier said in an interview, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment." Krushna Abhishek earlier had praised the creative mind of Kapil Sharma and said, "Kapil is a very creative person, he's very sharp and his brain works fast as far as humour is concerned. The entire team is going to sit together and decide what all has to be done. But we are excited to be back once again." The comedy-chat show is co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia. Also Read - Then and now pictures of The Kapil Sharma Show cast will leave you stunned with their amazing transformation

In a latest report by Telly Chakkar, it has been revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show will go on air once again from July 21. It has been stated that the comedian along with his team started shooting for the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show from May 15 and the show will be back on the small screen from July 21. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: 'The King of Comedy' to return with fresh bunch of talent in THIS month?