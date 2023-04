It's happy news for all Krushna Abhishek and The Kapil Sharma Show fans. Krushna Abhishek will soon join the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show. He was not a part of the ongoing season as there were some contractual issues and monetary issues with the production house. And recently, Krushna had yet again opened up on being approached for Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy TV show. However, things with yet again stuck in the negotiations. And as per the latest development, Krushna is back on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian confirmed the news himself. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek says, 'Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se' amidst returning rumours

Krushna Abhishek confirms his return on The Kapil Sharma Show

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Krushna Abhishek expressed his happiness on returning to the most loved and most popular comedy TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He is in fact shooting for the same from today. Krushna seemed in a good mood and confirmed that the contract was changed. He shares that the contract had several issues including the monetary issues but everything has been resolved between Krushna and the makers. He says that the show and the channel are like a family to him and is glad to be back.

Krushna says he will make a badhiya entry as Sapna

Krushna Abhishek reveals to ETimes that he will revive his character of Sapna and have a 'badhiya' entry on The Kapil Sharma Show. He adds, "Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par laut kar aye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai," he says. Krushna adds that he shares a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers and adds that because of that pure relationship, he has returned to the show. Krushna also expresses his gratitude to the fans who've been asking the makers to bring him back on the show. He says the love for the show, everyone and him worked to bring him back on the show.

Krushna Abhishek shares how everyone reacted to seeing him on sets

Krushna Abhishek reveals that Kiku Sharda hugged him as soon as he saw him. He shares that even Kapil Sharma gave him a warm welcome and was extremely happy to see him. He adds that the comedian has asked him to give his best since Sapna is back and has also shared a couple of jokes with him. He also spoke to Archana Puran Singh who expressed her happiness on his return. As they say, teamwork makes dream work. We are glad Krushna is back on The Kapil Sharma Show.