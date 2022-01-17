Krushna Abhishek and have been in the news for the longest time thanks to their ongoing family feud. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah are often seen taking bitter jibes at one another. Krushna also avoids performing in front of Govinda and his wife Sunita every time they visit . And it looks like Krushna has started making efforts to mend his ties with his Chi Chi mama Govinda. He has extended an olive branch to Govinda saying that everything he has learned in his career is because of the latter. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer to be postponed again; eyes THIS new festive weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

On the Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna was seen addressing his ongoing feud with Govinda while making the show's guest laugh with his hilarious gigs. While calling himself a fan of Raveena, Krushna said that he enjoyed watching her 1998 film Bade Miyan Bade Miyan. When Raveena corrected him that it's , Krushna quickly responded saying, 'Chote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai,' referring to Govinda's role of Chote Miyan in the film. Also Read - Kapil Sharma - I’m not done yet: Ace Comedian REVEALS hilarious moment of how he proposed wife Ginni – watch video

He then went on to say, "Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Yeh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt is from him. It is a different story that he does not care for me these days. But it’s okay, it happens, we will talk and solve things).” Also Read - Raveena Tandon WARNED Farah Khan to not spoil her 'Tip Tip Barsa' song – here's what she said

Recently, Govinda was brutally trolled by netizens after he released his new music video Hello. People requested him to retire gracefully saying that the actor is still stuck in the 90s, which probably no longer entertains the audience. Amid all this trolling, Bollywood Life got in touch with Krushna who considers Govinda his idol. When asked about the online criticism against Govinda, Krushna told us, "For me, he will always be Hero No.1."