The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek extends an olive branch to Govinda over his ongoing family feud, 'Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai'

On the Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek was seen addressing his ongoing feud with Govinda while making the show's guest Raveena Tandon laugh with his hilarious gigs.