is back with a bang and the comedy show has already grabbed everyone's attention. And when is in the house, the jokes and gigs are meant to revolve around her life and controversies. But this time around, the nasty jibes have gone to another level altogether as Krushna Abhishek was seen making fun of Kangana's Mumbai office demolition.

As we all know that Thalaivii, a biopic on 's life, has already arrived in theatres and Kangana along with the film's director A.L. Vijay, producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh paid a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film. She made her entry in a yellow traditional silk saree on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She was seen having fun until Krushna joked about her office's demolition.

In the latest promo, Kapil was seen enquiring Kangana on how one can get that many security personnel. Kangana replied with a subtle dig saying, "Aadmi ko sirf sach bolna padta hai (A person needs to just speak the truth)." Then Kapil jokingly asked her how was she feeling since there hasn't been a controversy for a long time. Kangana had no words to reply to it but laughed.

Later, in another segment, Krushna, dressed as Sapna, was seen sharing his ordeal to Kangana and complained about how Kapil destroyed his beauty parlour which used to be on the previous set. He then indirectly joked about Kangana's office demolition and said, "Aur jab apni chiz tut ti hai, to andar se kya feeling hoti hai ye to aapko ache se hi pata hai." Kangana had no option but to share an awkward laugh amid Archana Puran Singh's uncontrollable laughter.

Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/WkRY7GBKFb — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana has grabbed all attention during the press conference for her upcoming movie 'Thalaivii' in New Delhi. She hinted she could even take the plunge in politics later, just like the protagonist of her latest movie.

When she was asked if this movie would help her in any way in entering politics as she has now touched the South, Kangana replied, "This movie might not be released in Hindi in multiplexes and multiplexes have always tried to bully the producers. And they are the same. I am a nationalist and I speak for the country not because I am a politician but as a responsible citizen. And as far as entering politics is concerned, I might need a lot of support from the public but right now I am happy to be an actress. But if tomorrow people like me and support me, then definitely I would love to."

Thalaivii showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa.