The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows on television. Kapil Sharma hosts the shows with an ensemble of cast members which include Siddharth Sagar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Srishty Rode and more. Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar were out of the cast list this time around. Fans were shocked and it led to more wild rumours such as having a fall-out with Kapil Sharma, etc. Talking about Krushna, the comedian and actor had revealed that he was trying to negotiate the payment. But it did not work out and hence, Krushna did not join the show. And now, there are rumours of Krushna Abhishek returning. He has reacted to the reports.

Krushna Abhishek opens up on joining The Kapil Sharma Show again

Rumours have been making headlines in Entertainment News about Krushna Abhishek returning to the comedy TV show yet again. The comedian-actor shares that he was indeed approached by the makers to join again. Krushna told ETimes that he was approached about 10 days ago as they wanted him back on the show. However, Krushna also adds that they could not reach a conclusive decision owing to contractual and monetary issues yet again. "Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se," he says.

Will Krushna Abhishek return to The Kapil Sharma Show?

Well, Krushna is ready to work with the show and the team again but it is not possible for this season. He hopes to return to The Kapil Sharma Show when it comes back with another season. "Kapil and Krushna together again will be a treat for the audience, won't it?" he asks. Indeed. Krushna has been playing the role of Sapna Sharma and various characters. He was a rage leaving everyone in peals of laughter that wouldn't end.

Krushna Abhishek reacts to The Kapil Sharma Show coming to an end

A couple of hours ago, reports of The Kapil Sharma Show going off air surfaced. As per a report in ETimes, The Kapil Sharma Show is ending in June. Kapil Sharma was asked about the same but didn't have a definite answer as the talks about the season-ending were on internally. There's also a tour in the US which he talked about. When asked Krushna about the same, the comedian expressed that he had no clue about it. He expresses his love for the show and the cast members as well.