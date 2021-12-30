The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at Nora Fatehi's off-shoulder dress and it has a COVID-19 connect [VIDEO]

A couple of hours ago, announced that she has been tested positive for COVID. The Dance Meri Rani actress took to her social media handle to announce that she has been battling COVID for a while and is on bed rest. Nora expressed her shock on catching COVID. The Satymeva Jayate 2 actress asked her fans to be extra cautious as the virus is spreading very fast. In her announcement, Nora Fatehi shared that it has affected her badly. The actress is taking all the necessary precautions as suggested by the doctors. In other news, Nora will be seen making an appearance on this weekend. She will tag along with Guru Randhawa to promote their recently released dance number Dance Meri Rani. Krushna Abhishek took a dig at the actress for her off-shoulder dress and it has a connection with COVID. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's never-seen-before avatar will make you laugh out loud! – watch video

In the video promo, we seeKrushna sitting on the couch in between Nora and Guru. Krushna initially praises Nora and her dress. He then proceeds to joke that she can get a vaccine anytime in the outfit she's wearing. Krushna is dressed as Sapna and he laments as due to his outfit, he has to flirt with Guru, being a man. He adds that his soul wants to flirt with Nora. Check out the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

A spokesperson of Nora released a statement in the media after she was tested positive. "Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations," the statement read. Her pictures from events went viral and the spokesperson clarified that Nora has not stepped out anywhere recently and the pictures were from her previous appearances.