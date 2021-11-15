The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek trolls Kashmera Shah while joking about his feud with Govinda: 'Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta'

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek trolled his wife Kashmera Shah while joking about his feud with Govinda saying that she was the reason why he didn't like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.