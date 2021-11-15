The ongoing feud between Krushna Abhishek and has been in the news for a long time now. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah are often seen taking bitter jibes at one another. Krushna also avoids performing in front of Govinda and his wife Sunita every time they visit . And now Krushna has trolled his wife Kashmera while joking about his feud with Govinda on the comedy show. Also Read - Hair treatments that worked for Bollywood and will work for you too

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Saif Ali Khan along with , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh were seen promoting their upcoming film 2. As Krushna made an entrance dressed as Sapna and couldn't resist joking about his family feud to tickle the funny bone of the guests and the audience.

When Krushna was told that there will be two Buntys and two Bablis in the film, he replied saying that 2 didn't have two Ajay Devgns. He further added, "Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon (I know everything about the film industry, my whole family is a part of it. It is a different story that I am not a part of my family nowadays)," Krushna said.

Then Krushna went on to take a sly dig at his wife Kashmera Shah saying that she was the reason why he didn't like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye also starring Rani Mukerji. "Agar mere bhai ne se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh (Krushna should have married Naseeruddin Shah, he would have been happier),” he said.

He further added, "Arre main toh bolne wali thi. phir ghabrahat hoti hai na, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana rehta hai apne ko (I was going to say Satish Shah. But I got scared, I have to go back home in the evening).”

Earlier, Krushna had spoken about his turbulent relationship he shares with his maternal uncle, actor Govinda saying that his words are often blown out of proportion. "It has happened many times that I have been talking about my mama (maternal uncle). Many a times I would say certain things but only part of it would be picked and blown blown out of proportion. If I say 'I love Govinda but why is he doing this with me', then only second half of the sentence comes out in headline. It upsets me. The things which are close to my heart and I try to convey don't reach the other person. Miscommunication goes with it, even if you make a normal comment. Even a small thing is blown out of proportion," he had said.