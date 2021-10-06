The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora laughs uncontrollably as netizens troll Terence Lewis with Nora Fatehi

A video of Terence Lewis brushing his hand off of 's butt on India's Best Dancer stage had gone viral on social media last year. Nora had replaced Malaika temporarily on the show at that time. Many people had slammed Terence for his act which they called 'sinful'. However, Nora came out in support of Terence and said that the video was morphed. She also thanked Terence for remaining calm and dignified throughout the unfortunate episode. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Dharmendra and 7 other Bollywood stars who allegedly overcame drug and alcohol addiction

But it looks like netizens haven't forgotten this particular incident as they continue to troll Terence with Nora Fatehi jibes on social media. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 list of contestants, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's last day on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

On the Sunday's episode of , host Kapil Sharma read out the comments on Terence's Instagram post in the show's 'post ka postmortem' segment. The episode was graced by Terence along with India’s Best Dancer co-judges Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu missing in action from Naga Chaitanya's Love Story success bash; Twinkle Khanna was once asked by a director to 'do a Mandakini' for rain song

Checking out the comments on Terence's post wherein he is seen leaning against a wall, one Instagram user had taken a jibe at him saying, "Nora ki yaad mein deewar pe sar maar raha hai chhora (Banging his head against the wall for Nora).” The person's comment left Terence in splits.

Another comment read, "Miyaan kahin dil lagao varna deewar pe hi lage rahoge (Find someone to love or you will be stuck hugging a wall).” After reading this comment, Malaika couldn't control her laughter and gave it a standing ovation saying, “Superb, I can’t stop laughing.” To this, Geeta added, ‘killer.’

When Terence was asked about the controversy, the dancer-choreographer had told Bollywood Life, "Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her. Thankfully, throughout my life I have got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel depraved. I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45."