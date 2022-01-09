Mika Singh and Sunny Leone were seen on the Kapil Sharma show this past Saturday, 8th January, as special guests. Needless to say, host Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and the rest of the cast ensured that they brought the house down with the singer and actress. Now, a prime ingredient from which copious laughs are derived on The Kapil Sharma Show is the funny anecdotes that the celebrity guests share, which Kapil and the others transform into funny banter, enjoyed by all. However, Mika Singh opened up about something on the show, from a past late-night or early-morning encounter, if you may, with Sunny Leone that needed no extra tadka from anyone to be any funnier. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff and more actors will give you a hearty laugh

Recalling the time when he visited at her Los Angeles home at 4 a.m., confessed on , "Raat ko 4 baje gaya tha kyunki main late ho gaya tha, aap galat mat sochna (I went at 4 am because I got late, don't take it the wrong way)," eliciting visible chuckles from both Sunny and Kapil Sharma. Hope that clarifies thing for y'all, too, because don't deny that your minds didn't immediately race toward something naughty.

Elaborating to how he got late and pitching in a good word both about Sunny Leone's LA home and her hospitality, Mika added, "She was so sweet aur Daniel inke jo husband hai. Raat ko pizza bana ke khilaya inhone aur bohot hi pyaari coffee pilayi. Abhi tak mujhe yaad hai (She and her husband Daniel Weber were so sweet. She made a pizza for me and some great coffee. I still remember)."

Not many know that Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma are neighbours in real life and grew quite close during lockdown, when they would frequent each other's homes.