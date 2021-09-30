The Kapil Sharma Show has a loyal fan following, and so does it original judge Navjot Singh Sidhu. As we know, he quit the show to chase his political career. However, it did not go as he hoped for it to be. Navjot Singh Sidhu got into a huge fracas with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and it led to his resignation from the Punjab Congress. Social media flooded with memes on whether he did make a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh even shared some of them on her social media handle. Now, she has spoken about what the members feel about it and how did she react if he did make a comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show. Also Read - Kapil Sharma offers to pose shirtless for Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh calls her 'Chugli Chachi' – watch video

Archana Puran Singh told The Times Of India, "If Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused to do in the past few months. Since I am shooting two days in a week for the show, I can't take up any assignment which is out of Mumbai or India." She said that she gets offers to do movies and shoot in foreign countries but cannot take them up due to her commitment for The Kapil Sharma Show.

It seems members of the show are aware of what is floating around on social media. The cast of The Kapil Sharma Show also jokes on how Sidhu's return can be detrimental for her on the show. Archana Puran Singh said that her job is not as easy as it looks. She told the paper, "All those who feel I don't have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit at an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that's cracked and then react to it."