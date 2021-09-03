In the upcoming episode of , we will see veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gracing the stage. While we are expecting the duo to share some of the interesting anecdotes of the Kapoor family, the makers have shared a promo, which has already raised our excitement for the episode. In the clip, we see Neetu and Kapil discussing about the Kapoor family and the actress says, “Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance).” She adds, “Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of pride but a fool inside)." While this comment of Neetu shocks Riddhima, Kapil and Archana Puran Singh burst out laughing hearing that. Also Read - Bollywood's TOP 10 comeback KINGS and QUEENS who won hearts with their second ininnings - view pics

In one of the recent promos of the episode, we saw Riddhima revealing that used to steal her clothes to gift it to his girlfriends. In the clip, Kapil asks Riddhima, "We read a report that when you were studying in London, Ranbir would steal a lot of your stuff and give it to his girlfriends." To which, Riddhima makes a pout and replies, "I came back from London during the holidays and his friend (which Neetu corrects as 'girlfriend')... girlfriend... came home. She was wearing a top and I thought I have been looking for this top for so long. I later realised he was stealing my stuff and giving it to her."

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also features , and in pivotal roles. The film is directed by fame Raj Mehta and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. It is scheduled to hit the screens in 2022.