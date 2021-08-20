The Kapil Sharma Show NEW PROMO: Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek have us in splits as they welcome Akshay Kumar

The Kapil Sharma Show starts its new season from tomorrow. The show is loved by families all over India and the subcontinent. Now, the channel has unveiled the new promo. We can see Kiku Sharda gorging on pizzas as Kapil Sharma says that Akshay Kumar is arriving really soon. The funniest bits are by Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. A person tells Bharti Singh that she has to finish painting the walls of the set before the superstar arrives. Krushna Abhishek also has a line and it is fabulous. Archana Puran Singh who is also back shares some funny lines with Kapil Sharma. Take a look at the promo... Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn's grand entry, Akshay Kumar's Ranveer look, Nora Fatehi's sizzling dance and more– here's a sneak peek

As we know, Akshay Kumar is one of the most regular guests on the show. In fact, it has become a joke on how many times he has come on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor shares a warm camaraderie with every member of the show. This time, we also have the comeback of Sumona Chakravarti and Rochelle Maria Rao. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan's sweet gesture for Arunita Kanjilal will make #AruDeep fans fall in love with them all over again – watch video

The Kapil Sharma Show was on a long break. Kapil Sharma took time off to be with his wife as she was expecting the couple's second child, Trishaan. The pandemic also meant a delay. He said that he was working on scripts in the mean time for his show. Let us wait and see how fresh is the new season of the iconic comedy show! Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh breaks her silence on Sumona Chakravarty’s absence in the new season