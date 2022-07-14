The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved TV entertainment shows in the country. It went off the TV a couple of weeks ago as Kapil Sharma and some of this company from The Kapil Sharma Show jetted off the USA and Canada Tour. And now, there are reports that The Kapil Sharma Show will return to the TV screens to entertain y'all soon. And that's not it, there's more development on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Also Read - Bigg Boss, The Kapil Sharma Show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows that got into legal trouble

Kapil Sharma to return with TKSS

For those not in the know, The Kapil Sharma Show had gone off air. There were a lot of speculations over why the show was going off-air. However, it was because of the troop flying to foreign cities for a world tour. But now, it is going to return to entertain us all every weekend. There's still some time, though. As per a report in Tellychakkar, one of the most loved TV shows, The Kapil Sharma Show will return in a couple of months. The date is not yet finalized but it is being said that Kapil and co. may return to your TV screens from September this year.

More actors to join The Kapil Sharma Show's new season

If reports are anything to go by, Kapil Sharma's comedy TV show will be having new entrants in the new season. The report states that new faces will be joining the cast of TKSS. That means more entertainment. Though The Kapil Sharma Show has been enjoying massive popularity, there were few who pointed out the stale jokes and blah timings in some of the episodes. It seems the makers are getting the new members to make it a bigger hit than the previous seasons. The Kapil Sharma Show's cast already includes , Krushna Abhishek, , , Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur to name a few.