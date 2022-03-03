The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend is going to be a major nostalgia for every 90s kid. This weekend, we will see Euphoria's Dr , Shaan and KK will be seen gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. It's going to be a musical extravaganza. Dr Palash Sen, Shaan and KK's melodies have been a huge hit amongst the masses and it looks like it's going to be reminiscing of some fond memories. Euphoria will always be every 90s kids' fave boyband whereas Shaan and KK's melodious voices always enthralled the listeners. So, what will happen when these three join comedian Kapil Sharma? Also Read - Sunil Grover clicked at the airport for first time after heart surgery; fans shower love

Kapil Sharma says that since lockdown, Shaan has been making music for his own company and releasing on his channel. Kapil jokingly asks, "Kab aapko realise hua kisi dusre ki dukaan par mithai bechne se achha hai, apni dukaan khol lo?" Shaan in a self-deprecating humour says, "Jab dusron ki dukaan mere liye band ho gayi tab." Also Read - Anupamaa slips to third, Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 climbs the chart: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax Media

Kapil also talks about Dr Palash Sen's band Euphoria. Kapil says that the musician has smartly kept an English name for his band. Kapil says that some people keep their names as the band's name. He gave an example of 's band, Kailasa. Kapil says even Palash Sen could have kept it Palasha. Kapil asks him the reason for the same. Palash sen jokingly says he had the choices of diarrhea, pyria. He adds it wouldn't have sounded nice if they were introduced like "dil tham ke baithiye aapke saamne aa rahe hai diarrhea," to which everyone bursts out laughing.

Kapil cracks his patent-ish joke. He narrates a trivia saying that had told KK that 25 years after he sang Chhod Aaye Hum Wo Galiyaan, he will get a chance to visit The Kapil Sharma Show. Everyone bursts out laughing. Check out the promo below:

The show will also feature a section of funny comments from the guest's photos on Instagram. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda will also entertain the guests in their usual manner. Last but not least, we will see Shaan, KK and Dr Palash Sen jamming with Kapil Sharma.