is one of the top most comedy shows on Indian television. The show is known for raking up high TRPs thanks to the host Kapil Sharma and his team members including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakraborty and Archana Puran Singh. Bollywood celebrities never miss a chance to promote their upcoming projects and have a good time on the sets. However, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, who was seen as one of the sharks on Shark Tank India, had pre-conceived notions about Kapil Sharma that he is not funny anymore. But it didn't take much time for Kapil to change Peyush's perspective about him.

When Peyush was asked about his experience on The Kapil Sharma Show, he told comedian Rohan Joshi during an interaction, "He's hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn't resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop. And I wasn't… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious."

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently featured on Netflix with the stand-up special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet'. He shared some anecdotes from his struggling days saying that initially he tried in BSF and then army since his father and uncles were a part of the police force.

Recalling his first time in Mumbai, Kapil had said, "I remember the first time I came to Mumbai with my friends. We would roam around Juhu Beach looking out for directors as if they had nothing better to do in life. From then to now - things have changed so much. That's Mumbai, that's what it does. It gives scooterwalas like me an opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people."