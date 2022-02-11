The Kapil Sharma Show: Peyush Bansal of Shark Tank India felt Kapil is not funny anymore; here's how the comedian left him surprised

Peyush Bansal of Shark Tank Indiahad pre-conceived notions about Kapil Sharma that he is not funny anymore. But it didn't take much time for Kapil to change Peyush's perspective on The Kapil Sharma Show.