The cast of S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic film RRR, including actors Jr NTR, , and director Rajamouli, will be seen promoting their film on . The RRR team have shot for the comedy show and Krushna Abhishek couldn't resist himself from sharing a glimpse of their fun moments together. And it looks like Ram Charan, Jr NTR along with Rajamouli and Alia had lots of fun on the show. Krushna and Kiku were even seen matching Ram Charan and Jr NTR's dance steps. Also Read - Alia Bhatt trolled for her ‘weird’ footwear fashion; ‘Eisa lag raha hai iski heels mein polythene fass gayi hai,’ say fans – watch video

In the video shared on his Instagram, Krushna and Kiku Sharda can be seen dressed as Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters from the film. They are seen attempting and matching the hookstep of Charan and Tarak on the upbeat and energetic Naacho Naacho song. Also Read - 83 Movie Review: Alia Bhatt left speechless after watching Ranveer Singh's performance in the film

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

, who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, had recently said that no one will "dare to release" any new film for the next 4 months after the release of director S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic RRR. He also spoke highly of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. "I really love Jr NTR's acting. He is a natural performer. I have always seen Ram Charan only with injuries. Each time, when I ask him how he got injured, I am told about his workout sessions, or shooting action sequences, which are the reasons behind those injuries. Such is the hard work he puts in for his projects," he said. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa director Sukumar shares an update on the film’s second part, Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note for wife Amal Sufiya and more

Sharing his expectations on RRR, Salman conveyed that it is advisable for any Indian film to release at least 4 months post RRRs release as such is the hype around the film. "Don't dare to release any new film for the next 4 months after the release of 'RRR'," said Salman, hinting that the box-office run of the film will be spectacular. RRR is all set to hit the screens on January 7. It also stars , , and others in significant roles.