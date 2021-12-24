The Kapil Sharma Show: Ram Charan, Jr NTR perform Naacho Naacho hookstep with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda – watch video

It looks like Ram Charan, Jr NTR along with Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt had lots of fun on The Kapil Sharma Show as Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda were even seen matching Ram Charan and Jr NTR's dance steps on Naacho Naacho song.