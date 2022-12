The Kapil Sharma Show airs on the weekend and we bet you'd not want to miss out on this weekend's amazing episodes. It's team Cirkus who's visiting The Kapil Sharma Show and the promos of the same are out already. It promises to be a laughter riot of an episode. When it's Rohit Shetty, who's known for his amazing comedy movies visiting one of the best comedians in India, Kapil Sharma's show, it's the time to sit around the sofa and enjoy the madcap episodes. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and more will be joining Kapil to entertain y'all. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs who flopped on the fashion charts

Cirkus visits The Kapil Sharma Show

Cirkus is trending everywhere in the Entertainment News. The channel dropped the promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and it begins with Ranveer Singh making his entry with Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez. They all dance to the Current Laga Re song. will be sorely missed by Kapil Sharma for sure. The comedian begins his jokes by saying there are so many actors who are roaming around the Filmcity taking a dig at the number of actors that are working in Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus. He also jokingly asks Rohit whether he stole money from the bank. Also Read - Salman Khan is dating Cirkus actress Pooja Hegde? Fans are in disbelief

When Pooja says, "Rohit sir khud ek bank hai," the director points at Kapil saying that he is the bigger bank. It seems there would be a competition of hula-hoop between Jacqueline and Pooja as well. Varun and Ranveer will join as well. Kapil Sharma asks Ranveer Deepika was featured in the song for a 2.15 hours movie, they could have got the Pathaan beauty for 10 mins since they are shooting for 5 hours for The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil is very fond of Deepika. Later, we also see a fake Ranveer, played by Siddharth Sagar, aptly portraying the energy machine on the show. The episode promo is just so hilarious, imagine how funny the episode will be! Also Read - Singham 3: Rohit Shetty confirms Deepika Padukone to headline the third installment as a lady cop

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show promo video featuring Cirkus stars here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

As per reports, Cirkus is based on 's play The Comedy Of Errors. Apart from Deepika Padukone, the movie will reportedly have in a special appearance. Cirkus is releasing on 23rd December 2022.