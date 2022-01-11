The Kapil Sharma Show: Raveena Tandon proves she's the OG Tip Tip Barsa Pani girl; Krushna Abhishek grooves with ATM machine [VIDEO]

Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan will flaunt their moves on Tip Tip Barsa Pani in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek will join the trend later but with an ATM machine. Watch the hilarious promo video below: