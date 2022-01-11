The Kapil Sharma Show: Raveena Tandon proves she's the OG Tip Tip Barsa Pani girl; Krushna Abhishek grooves with ATM machine [VIDEO]

and will be gracing the sets of in the upcoming Weekend. And it's going to be a laughter riot plus some sizzling performance night. Since Raveena Tandon is here, how can they not play Tip Tip Barsa Pani? The OG Diva who made the song a huge hit is synonymous with the seductive item number from to date and will continue to be. As soon as Tip Tip Barsa Pani track was played, Raveena Tandon got in the zone and grooved with Kapil Sharma. Farah, who choreographed the version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, also joined them. Also Read - Here's why Kapil Sharma initially REFUSED to marry Ginni Chatrath; the reason will SUPRISE you

What followed next is savage replies and pack of punches from Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan. Kapil asks Farah whether she liked his dance. Farah jokes saying, "Ye dance dekh ke baarish hi band ho jaaye. (Watching his dance, the rain might stop)." Kapil seems a little miffed. He diverts the attention to Archana Puran Singh saying whether he should make her dance. Farah solemnly adds that she has watched her perform and she has also choreographed Archana in some songs. She later takes a jibe saying. "Mera career doobte doobte bacha hai. (My career almost sank)." Archana and Kapil both burst out laughing.

However, to take the cake is Krushna Abhishek. He performs the item number with the ATM machine. Krushna has got moves, he is a fabulous dancer, no doubt about that. However, he does it so well in a comic manner. Watch the promo here:

'Tip-tip' laughter aur glamour ke bauchaar se behalne waala hai aapka mann, jab @KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar aayengi @TheFarahKhan & @TandonRaveena ! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/ozpQMxbyLy — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 11, 2022

We also see Jamie Lever mimicking Farah, her father, in the episode and entertaining Raveena and Farah. Farah also revealed that her kids are not fond of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil is quick to take a jibe on Farah with her films.