Kapil Sharma show is the most loved comedy show for all desi families. He has been treating fans to anecdotes on his YouTube channel. He has shared a BTS video of the Bhoot Police team when they came for promotions. Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam had come on the sets. As we know, Kapil Sharma has a fan following in A-List stars. It starts with Saif Ali Khan telling Kapil Sharma that how come not a single picture of him is there in the green room reserved for celeb guests. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Aakashavaani trailer is mysterious, Ek Thi Begum 2 trailer is gripping, Bhoot Police continue to rule and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saif Ali Khan is seen telling Kapil Sharma, "Main aapke saath 10 shows kar chuka hun, par meri ek bhi picture nahi hai yahan pe, par ye jo sahab hain (pointing towards a photo of Shakti Kapoor), inki photo hai (I have done more then 10 appearances on your show but this wall does not have a single picture of me. You even have a picture with Shakti Kapoor)". Kapil Sharma is seen bursting into laughter on hearing this. Towards the end of the video, we can see him saying once again that he feels bad about his pic not being there in the green room. He says the new sets of the show looks like a hill station and he likes it. He says at the end that it is a wonderful show with a host of good actors. The show has Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Rochelle Rao. Also Read - Here's how the Kapoor family 'spoilt' Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's intimate wedding plans

In another video released by Kapil Sharma we can hear Saif Ali Khan discussing the troubles he faces as a landlord. As we know, his old house is now up for rent. He says tenants keep on calling complaining about AC or leakage. Well, Saif Ali Khan with his dry humour and Kapil Sharma's desi jokes make for quite a combination. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh opens up on the time he was jobless before Mahabharat; Karan Kundrra approached for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 and more