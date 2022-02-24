The Kapil Sharma Show: Sajid Nadiadwala REVEALS a film with Kapil Sharma is on the cards – Read Deets

made his Bollywood debut with , directed by Abbas-Mustan in 2015. The film made a good collection at the box office. The comedian then went on to produce a film called Firangi in 2017. However, the film failed to strike the right chord with the audience. Since then, Kapil has stayed away films and busy tickling the funny bone of the audience on . He recently announced his comeback with a film, to be directed by . And now producer has also revealed that a film with Kapil Sharma is on the cards. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Shilpa Shetty takes a dig at the comedian’s ‘drunk tweeting’, here’s how he reacted – watch

On the special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, to celebrate the success of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala along with his wife Warda Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff, and Ahaan Shetty graced the stage to talk about their journeys. When Kapil asked Sajid about how he feels to be on the show, the producer took the opportunity to announce that he is making a script for the comedian and will share the news in the next two months. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops the chart, Naagin 6 replaces Imlie in the most liked Hindi TV Shows by Ormax

"I treat this show like my own because I was the one who recommended Archana Puran Singh in the industry. Navjot Singh Sidhu for the commentator's role in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', followed by , and now its Krushna Abhishek, (Sudesh) Lehri. Not to forget, I am now also the producer of the star who is the producer of this show aka . I will now also like to announce that we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months," Sajid said, as quoted by IANS. Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover's 30 crore Delhi mansion is luxurious yet homely — view pics

Kapil was recently seen on a Netflix show called Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, wherein the comedian spilled the beans on his love life, his struggling days and shared his success story with the audience.